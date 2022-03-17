Preston to refund supporters following ‘unacceptable’ Luton display

Preston have confirmed they will refund supporters who travelled to watch the team lose 4-0 against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

A goal from Fred Onyedinma and two from Luke Berry put the Hatters well in control at half-time, before an own goal from Bambo Diaby in the second half capped a miserable evening for the Lilywhites.

Manager Ryan Lowe offered his apologies post-match, adding that the club would reimburse fans who travelled to the game.

Director Peter Ridsdale confirmed on Wednesday that fans would be refunded and, following supporter feedback, any unclaimed refunds from the fixture would be donated towards the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

A message from Ridsdale on the club’s website read: “Following a conversation I had with our manager Ryan Lowe immediately after last night’s match, the club suggested that on this occasion it was appropriate to offer a refund of the ticket price to those supporters from Preston North End who travelled to Kenilworth Road for the Championship fixture last night.

“Whilst this is something that we would not ordinarily consider, we do believe that for just over 600 supporters to travel on a wet Wednesday night was amazing and sadly the performance on the field was not acceptable.

“Supporters work long hours and give up their hard-earned money to watch our team. We really appreciate your loyalty and despite the scoreline you gave your vocal support right to the end.

“It is now time for us all to regroup and come back refreshed for the remaining eight games of the season.”