Primeira Liga Wrap: Sporting keep up chase

The hosts had to wait until the 52nd minute to break the deadlock, with Junya Tanaka the man on target.

On-loan Manchester United winger Nani then rifled home a sumptuous second from long range to seal victory.

Sporting are third in the table, nine points behind leaders Benfica and two shy of second-placed Porto – who have a game in hand.

Belenenses boosted their UEFA Europa League prospects with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Maritimo.

Abel Camara's 26th-minute opener was cancelled out four minutes later by Edgar Costa, leaving Pele to steal the points with a last-minute penalty.

Academica and Arouca lifted themselves out of the relegation zone by winning 2-1 at Estoril and 1-0 over Rio Ave respectively.

Marinho secured an early breakthrough for Academica and a Rui Pedro penalty gave them breathing space before Leo Bonatini netted five minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish.

Agustin Vuletich was the match-winner for Arouca, while Yonathan Del Valle's red card forced Rio Ave to play the second half with 10 men.