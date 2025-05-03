Where to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona: Live streams as top play bottom in La Liga

Watch Valladolid vs Barcelona for a top vs bottom clash in La Liga today, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Valladolid vs Barcelona: Key information • Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadio José Zorrilla, Valladolid • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | TSN+ (Canada) | beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are pushing for the La Liga title, and their latest opponents are a side that will be relegated from the division. Valladolid are already dead and buried, bottom of the table with just 16 points to show from their 33 games.

Up at the top, Barcelona have 60 more points than Valladolid and, more relevantly, four more than their nearest rivals, Real Madrid. With Madrid playing on Sunday, Barca could temporarily stretch the lead to seven points and really pile the pressure on.

Hansi Flick's side have been sensational since the turn of the year, recently beating Real Madrid to win the Copa Del Rey for a first trophy in what could yet be a treble this season. This fixture comes in between the first and second legs of their Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, so the fixture congestion – which has drawn complaints from the Catalan club – is still a factor but it hasn't held them back so far.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Barcelona against Valladolid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Valladolid vs Barcelona in the UK

Valladolid vs Barcelona is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

You can watch Barcelona play Valladolid online on Premier Sports' streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Valladolid vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Valladolid vs Barcelona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Valladolid vs Barcelona in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Valladolid vs Barcelona on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Valladolid vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Valladolid vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Valladolid vs Barcelona for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona play Valladolid for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona from anywhere

Out of the country when Valladolid vs Barcelona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

