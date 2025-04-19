Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live streams as Barca continue La Liga title push

Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo as the La Liga leaders continue their push for the title against Galician opposition, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Key information • Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.15pm CET / 3.15pm BST / 11.15am ET • Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | TSN+ (Canada) | beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, with a four-point lead over their arch-rivals, Real Madrid with seven games remaining.

Hansi Flick's side's stunning unbeaten run may have come to an end in mid-week against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but then again they'd already put the quarter-final tie to bed in the first leg. Otherwise, you'd have to go back to December for Barcelona's last defeat, at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the league.

The visitors to Barcelona's temporary home of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys are Celta Vigo, the team from Galicia who are themselves pushing for European football, currently sitting seventh in La Liga.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha are all set to star for Barcelona with every game vital now, so read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in the UK

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Celta Vigo is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

