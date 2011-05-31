Prosecutor: Moggi should get five years if guilty

The criminal trial into the affair has dragged on for years and the prosecutors' request would have to be agreed to by judges.

Juve were demoted to the second tier in 2006 and had their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles stripped after being punished in the sporting courts for trying to gain favourable referees for their matches.

Other Italian clubs were implicated, suffering points deductions, and now their officials have also had requests for prison sentences forwarded to the judges.

Prosecutors have asked for a two-year sentence for Fiorentina owner Diego Della Valle and 10 months for Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

Given Italy's complicated legal system, in reality none of the accused are likely to go to jail if found guilty and the sentences are agreed.

Moggi has already been convicted of trying to manipulate the transfer market via a management agency in a separate criminal trial but has never served his one-year term.

He was also suspended from football for five years in 2006 by the sporting courts and the Italian football federation meets next month to decide whether to ban him for life.

The federation is also mulling new evidence which came out in the criminal trial to see if Inter Milan, previously not caught up in the scandal, were actually involved and therefore did not deserve to inherit Juve's 2006 title.

Inter deny any wrongdoing.

Twice European champions Juve have never fully recovered from the demotion despite being back in Serie A for four seasons.

They finished seventh for a second straight campaign last term and on Tuesday appointed former midfielder Antonio Conte as coach to try to bring back the glory years.