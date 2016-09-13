PSG lost more than a player in Ibrahimovic - Wenger

Paris Saint-Germain lost more than just a player in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Ibrahimovic etched himself into PSG history by becoming the club's record goalscorer during four trophy-laden years at the Parc des Princes.

The Sweden great departed for Manchester United at the end of his contract, though, and PSG have started the Ligue 1 campaign in mixed fashion in his absence, winning two and losing one of their opening four games.

Wenger, who once had Ibrahimovic on trial at Arsenal, recognises that PSG remain France's powerhouse under new coach Unai Emery this term but believes they have lost a leader in the dressing room.

Speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League encounter with Arsenal, Wenger said: "They will continue to be the dominant team in France but they lost more than a player with Ibrahimovic.

"He was the leader, the captain, a charismatic carrier of the ambition of the club and it’s always difficult to measure - when you lose a player of that stature - how big the damage is.

"At the moment they have also changed managers so they are trying to find their feet at the moment."