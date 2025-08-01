Liverpool report: Alexander Isak has already struck 'agreement', with wage revealed
Alexander Isak reportedly already has his Liverpool terms in place, despite Newcastle United’s firm stance on his exit
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a proposed move, including the wage he’d earn at Anfield.
That doesn’t mean he's guaranteed to be lining up next to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz just yet, though, as the Magpies are said to have blocked the transfer.
Manager Eddie Howe has said that his club are yet to receive a formal offer, and that his wish is to see Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – playing for Newcastle this season.
Isak’s Liverpool wage agreed despite transfer standstill
If it were it to go through, the prospective deal would almost certainly break the British transfer record, also set by Liverpool just weeks ago when they signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m.
The Reds have expressed interest in dealing for the Swede at the £120m mark, according to David Ornstein, Newcastle value him closer to £150m.
The fee won’t be the only big number involved if Liverpool pull off the St James’ Park raid, with verbal agreement over a bumper six-year contract already in the bag, as claimed by Florian Plettenberg.
The Sky Germany journalist confirmed that Isak's salary would be similar to that of Liverpool’s latest signing, Hugo Ekitike, for whom the Reds paid £69m - rising to £79m - earlier this month.
Plettenberg has previously stated Ekitike’s recently signed deal will see him earn €15m per year, which equates to around £250,000 a week.
That could make Isak the joint-third highest earner at Anfield behind Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, according to the Mirror, over double the purported £120,000-per-week wage they believe he’s currently on at Newcastle.
In FourFourTwo’s view, the proposed wage for Isak is closer to the sum he's said to have been seeking at Newcastle.
It would be difficult for him to come in and earn more than the captain, or Salah, after the incredible season the Egyptian has just had, but a signing who comes in for a fee north of £120m tends to become a top earner.
If Liverpool can get the transfer over the line, equalling or improving on his performances for Newcastle recently, he’ll be worth every penny.
Isak is valued at €120m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
