Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
Kasper Schmeichel was described as a "fantastic keeper" by Leicester City boss Claude Puel after Chelsea's win at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City boss Claude Puel refused to criticise goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel despite his late blunder which enabled Chelsea to secure a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.
Schmeichel came charging off his line on the stroke of half-time in extra-time, making it a more straightforward task for Pedro to nod in N'Golo Kante's speculative cross and give Chelsea a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
The Denmark international was earlier beaten by Alvaro Morata's first goal since Boxing Day before Jamie Vardy's second-half leveller sent the last-eight tie beyond the 90 minutes.
Puel told BBC Sport: "I think since the beginning Kasper has been a fantastic goalkeeper. In goal there is always a mistake, but he has been fantastic.
"I can't say anything wrong about him - he's a fantastic keeper. We are unlucky today."
Puel felt his side deserved more from an entertaining encounter, adding: "I'm a bit upset at the moment because I think we deserved another result.
"They found a good clinical edge. Morata's goal was the only chance of the first half, it was harsh to concede just before half-time. But we came back with more calm and more quality.
"I'm proud of my players because it was a game with a high level against a good team. We improved and we deserve another result."
FULL-TIME: LEICESTER CITY 1-2 CHELSEA! (AET)WE'RE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS! March 18, 2018
