Pulis encouraged by plucky Palace display

Palace were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge with Fernando Torres and Ramires on target for Chelsea and Marouane Chamakh scored his third goal in as many games to equalise.

All the goals came in the first half and both sides had further chances, with Palace giving a good account of themselves.

The Selhurst Park club moved up to 18th in the Premier League despite the defeat as Fulham dropped below them on goal difference following their 4-1 loss at Everton.

Pulis had masterminded victories over West Ham and Cardiff City before Chelsea ended their revival and the former Stoke City manager was encouraged with the manner in which Palace acquitted themselves against Jose Mourinho's high-flying side.

He said: "Chelsea are a top, top side and they played some cracking football at times.

"We stood off them a bit, but then in the second half we took the game to them.

"We were a little on the back foot in the first half but in the second we pushed up and to be in the game for 94 minutes is testament to the commitment we have.

"The important thing is that the lads keep believing we have got a chance and keep playing with that commitment.

"The lads have bought in to what we're trying to do and I always try to galvanise the spirit in a football club."