'To be honest, as a keeper, you never, ever, ever think that you are actually going to score. The next thing I know, the ball is coming at my face. I flick my head and I fall to the ground' Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson recalls winning goal in 2021

Liverpool hero Alisson has recalled what it felt like to score for the Reds against West Brom in May 2021, while also suggesting that goalkeepers don't actually believe they'll bag when going up for corners.

With the game 1-1 heading into the final minutes at the Hawthorns, Liverpool were in desperate need of a late winner to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Step forward Alisson. As Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped the ball in, the Brazilian goalkeeper stood unmarked in the West Brom penalty area and managed to direct a wonderful header into the corner of Sam Johnstone's net. In doing so, he became just the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to score, as well as the first in Liverpool's 129-year history.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson reflects on West Brom goal

Alisson rises highest at the Hawthorns (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on the moment, Alisson highlights just how important the moment was not only for Liverpool in their fight for the top four, but also on a personal level.

"We were playing a crucial match against West Brom," Alisson told The Players' Tribune. "We were fighting for our place in the Champions League, and we had to win that match. It was one of those days where it feels like nothing is working, and it was 1-1 with a few seconds remaining. As a keeper, you are just standing in your box in those moments, feeling helpless.

Liverpool players surround Alisson (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But then we won a corner. And our goalkeeping coach shouted for me to run up the pitch. There was nothing to lose. So I ran up the pitch as fast as I could, and I arrived in the box just as Trent was taking the corner. To be honest, as a keeper, you never, ever, ever think that you are actually going to score.

"Just get into the box and create chaos.

The next thing I know, the ball is coming at my face. I flick my head and I fall to the ground. Then I am just surrounded by a warm glow. That’s the only way I can describe it. Everyone is hugging me. Thiago is hugging me and crying. Firmino is hugging me and crying and laughing at the same time. Mo is celebrating like a little kid, jumping up and down. I have never seen him so happy after someone else scored a goal hahaha!! Complete joy.

"It was almost more special that we were still playing in the empty stadiums, without the roar of the fans, because the only thing that I could feel was the love of my teammates, who had gotten me through the hardest time of my life. Our whole bench, the staff, and the kitmen were all cheering so loud that it felt like we were back in front of the Kop again."

Alisson points to the sky in memory of his late father (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his father having tragically passed away a few months before, the goal proved extra special for Alisson.

"I remember I looked up to the heavens, and it was one of those grey rainy days in England," Alisson added. "But for me, the sky was filled with light.

"I said, 'Pai…. pai…..' It’s for you, Dad!"