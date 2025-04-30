Inter Miami host Vancouver Whitecaps today needing to overturn a two-goal deficit in this CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final tie, with all the details here on live streaming and TV coverage globally.

Key information • Date: Wednesday, 30 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Thursday) • Venue: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida • TV & streaming: CONCACAF YouTube (UK) | Fox Sports (US) | OneSoccer (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Lionel Messi's side have plenty to do if they're to reach the final of the regional competition for North America, Central America and Caribbean for the first time. Inter Miami went down 2-0 last week on their visit to Vancouver for the first leg of this two-legged tie.

Brian White opened the scoring on 24 minutes last week, and Sebastain Berhalter scored a later doubler to hand the Whitecaps the upper hand in the tie. Head coach Jesper Sørensen's side are in great form and will be hard to stop, even if Miami have the home advantage for this return leg.

Inter Miami had started the season strongly, but last week's defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps was followed at the weekend by a 4-3 loss at the hands of FC Dallas in the MLS. They'll need to get back to their best to stand any hope of making the final on June 1.

Read on to find out how you can watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE wherever you are in the world, as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need...

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps for free

You can watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps for free in many countries across the world, with CONCACAF hosting a live stream on its website and YouTube channel.

Due to broadcast agreements in North and Central America, these regions will be geo-blocked from the free stream, and that includes the US and Canada.

Away from home right now? You can still get your usual geo-based streams by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

Fox Sports is the home of CONCACAF Champions Cup football in the US, and you can find Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps coverage on FS1.

Fox Sports is available for US soccer fans at varying costs, depending on your cable provider. For more information, click here. To watch Fox Sports online, you'll need a cord-cutting cable service such as Sling or Fubo.

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Vancouver Whitecaps in action against Inter Miami on OneScoccer.

You can get OneSoccer on channel 980 through your pay-TV provider, or you can watch online either through the OneSoccer app or FuboTV.

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the UK

Fans in the UK will have access to the free coverage from CONCACAF on YouTube for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps.

The game will kick off at 1am UK time, so make sure you set your alarm clocks if you want to see the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba in action!

Where else can I watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps?

Australia: YouTube

New Zealand: YouTube