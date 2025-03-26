'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva

By published

Fulham have an outside shot at securing European football for next season

Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
Marco Silva has helped establish Fulham as a comfortable Premier League side (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham have quietly and confidently gone about establishing themselves as one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League in recent years under the guidance of Portuguese manager Marco Silva.

The Cottagers sit eighth in the Premier League following seasons of 10th and 13th after promotion from the Championship in 2022, frequently refreshing a talented squad with smart recruitment after a number of big-money sales in the past few transfer windows.

The West London outfit are no strangers to taking big scalps from the country's biggest teams, most recently knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva

Fulham players celebrate after beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on 2 March, 2025

Fulham secured a deserved victory at Old Trafford earlier this month (Image credit: Alamy)

Silva has helped to buck the trend of promoted sides struggling to survive in the Premier League in recent years - incidentally, all three promoted sides in 2022 currently sit in the top half of the table.

According to former Fulham striker Louis Saha, Silva's work in recent years has propelled him to the title of the best manager in London, beating Chelsea's Enzo Maresca and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta to the crown.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva | Fulham v Middlesbrough live stream

Silva is a man in demand following his spell with Fulham (Image credit: PA Images)

"I think so, yeah," Saha told Genting Casino when asked if Silva was the best manager in the capital right now.

"But Chelsea's manager had a big, big task to get them up there at the start of the season. I didn't see this coming. I felt like Chelsea were struggling because there were too many players. There are too many players, too many combinations. So I felt like it would have been really hard, but he's done really well too. To accomplish that and manage to get those players to not only play together but play well.

"Some games they are really playing some attractive football and I'm very impressed. Because it was a hell of a job. Fulham has been consistently playing well with their squad. It’s a good squad, but they don’t have the same capacity in terms of buying power.

"Marco Silva has done really well to maintain that quality and even improve the type of style that they play. It's really strong defensively. Silva managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years."

Raul Jimenez of Fulham celebrates with teammate Rodrigo Muniz after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Ipswich Town FC at Craven Cottage on January 05, 2025 in London, England.

Raul Jimenez of Fulham celebrates with teammate Rodrigo Muniz (Image credit: Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He added: "Fulham never had this type of consistency with any manager they had, so I can applaud with my biggest admiration. Yeah, it's a great, great job."

Fulham's next match e to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-final before a trip to the Emirates next week.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

Latest in Stories
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the very first time this evening
'He pushed us. It was tough love, but that's Thomas' Former player reveals that the new England manager will be HARD on his players
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: manager Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur FC and Micky van de Venand Cristian Romero during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Tottenham star Cristian Romero 'willing to do everything' to LEAVE: report
Latest in News
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the very first time this evening
'He pushed us. It was tough love, but that's Thomas' Former player reveals that the new England manager will be HARD on his players
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report
More about stories
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth

Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom

Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth

Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the very first time this evening
'He pushed us. It was tough love, but that's Thomas' Former player reveals that the new England manager will be HARD on his players
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: manager Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur FC and Micky van de Venand Cristian Romero during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Tottenham star Cristian Romero 'willing to do everything' to LEAVE: report
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi 'very close' to shock Real Madrid move