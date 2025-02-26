How Chelsea’s unshakable team spirit is shining through despite off-field chaos

Chelsea had lost four of their last five games heading into their match against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

Prior to kick-off, chaos ensued. But as Chelsea fans protested outside Stamford Bridge, a group of Blues players showed that, behind every cloud, there is a silver lining.

By the time the referee, Tom Bramall, blew his whistle, Chelsea had secured three points and a return to fourth in the Premier League table. Perhaps most importantly of all, though, was the strong message that Enzo Maresca's side sent in their fight for a spot in next season’s Champions League. From backing each other to fighting for each other, there were a number of things Chelsea players did that showed their mettle when it really counted...

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah showed admirable sportsmanship

Chelsea players celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best things you can’t help but admire about this Chelsea team is how the players support each other, even in the face of adversity.

When Cole Palmer missed a brilliant chance to put the team ahead in the first half, Trevoh Chalobah, injured and sitting on the bench, was the first to clap for him and encourage him to keep going. Moments later, Christopher Nkunku would benefit from the ensuing cross to open the scoring.

Sometimes, you see benches where there is a disconnect between players. Chelsea's bench, however, is always one that lifts each other up, regardless of injury or who is playing.

Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Cueva moment

Set-piece coach Cueva with Fernandez and Jorgenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea paid a lot of money to bring in set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva from Brentford, and even though there has been some progress in that department, most fans would obviously love to see some set-piece goals. That moment duly came when Levi Colwill headed in the third goal against Southampton.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who had been dethroned from his starting spot, showed little sign of disappointment. Instead, he jumped to celebrate with Cueva, clearly saying something to him as if to say, “We practice this in training, and it’s worked out well here.” This was clearly a very positive evening for Chelsea.

Many will argue that it was just Southampton, who have now lost 22 times this season, but this was a potential slip-up, and if Chelsea had fumbled, it would have only added to the growing unrest among the fanbase. Here, they handled it well, with everyone, including those who didn't get to play in the game, playing their part.

Given that most of the players are young and fighting for a spot, this squad has consistently shown that they are ready to put the collective interest of the team above their individual goals. It was really nice to the wide smile on Sanchez’s face.

Chelsea are more than just a Cole Palmer team

Chelsea are no longer a one-man team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has spoken about the need for the team to function and score goals without relying on Palmer, and the Italian manager got that wish against Southampton: Chelsea scored four goals, none of which came from their leading man.

While it's clear that Palmer isn't playing at his best following some missed chances, Maresca will be delighted that Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Colwill, and Marc Cucurella all contributed, ensuring a much-needed return to winning ways, as well as a long-awaited clean sheet.

One of the first things to address when a team is low in confidence is the defence. Keeping it tight and building from there is usually the basics sides return to in times of difficultly, and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made an incredible save to keep it 1-0 - if Jorgensen is to remain as the No.1, this was the game where he needed a much-needed clean sheet to silence the noise and help his team return to a Champions League spot.

They will have a sterner test but a night that started with a protest ended with everyone going home happy and hopeful for a new start.