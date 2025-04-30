Sky Sports News set for presenter overhaul, with staff put on redundancy alert

Sky Sports News presenters and reporters have been warned to brace themselves for a round of redundancies.

The broadcaster are said to be set for a 'major restructuring' that to their presenting and reporting staff.

A Sky Sports News spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the change is designed to help them become more 'agile' with their output.

Sky Sports News set for shake-up as consultation period announced

The said: "We've shared proposals with the Sky Sports News team to change how we're structured, aimed at making us more agile and better equipped to serve audiences across TV, digital and social.

"A small number of roles are impacted, and we are now entering a period of consultation with those colleagues."

Jeff Stelling's long run as Soccer Saturday host ended alongside the 2022/23 season (Image credit: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Sky Sports News are said to be keen to attract a younger audience who do not currently engage with their output.

The Mail add that Sky Sports News are adamant that their output 'will not be significantly alters', with a continuing focus on breaking news stories.

The last major round of redundancies at Sky Sports included the departures of long-tenured staff like Martin Tyler, Geoff Shreeves and Bianca Westwood, alongside numerous well-respected reporters.

Jeff Stelling meanwhile departed Soccer Saturday in 2023, to be replaced by Simon Thomas.

Martin Tyler left Sky Sports in 2023 (Image credit: PA)

That is among just a few of the changes Sky have made to their sports output over the past few years.

Soccer AM finished up in 2023, while it was announced earlier this week that A League Of Their Own will run its final series later this year. The panel show has been running since 2010.