FPL tips for GW30: Crystal Palace stars could hold the key

Will you bring any of the Eagles' in-form attacking trio into your FPL team for the latest round?

Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr after scoring during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Selhurst Park in London, UK on 4 January, 2025.
As the 2024/25 Premier League season enters its penultimate month, things are really hotting up in Fantasy Premier League.

If you’re still pushing for the title in an FPL league with your mates or colleagues, every decision you make about your team selection between now and the end of the campaign could be crucial.

And we reckon you ought to be turning your attention to Crystal Palace for success in Gameweek 30…

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner waves as he arrives at the stadium ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 March, 2025.

Oliver Glasner has guided Crystal Palace to seven wins in their last 10 Premier League games (Image credit: Alamy)

Palace are in fine fettle right now, and bringing in a player of theirs or two could just help your FPL team soar like the Eagles.

Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final triumph at Fulham made it five wins on the spin for Oliver Glasner’s side, who are still in the Premier League’s utterly enthralling race for Europe.

On Wednesday, Palace head to rock-bottom Southampton, and their away form hasn’t been too shabby of late: they’ve won their last four on the road.

Not only that, but Glasner’s men have been scoring freely on their travels, netting at least twice in each of their last six away outings. And that’s where our first recommendation comes in…

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace, playing in a special headguard to protect his injured ear, looks on during the FA Cup quarter-final match at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 March, 2025.

Jean-Philippe Mateta returned to action for Crystal Palace in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win at Fulham, playing in a special headguard to protect his injured ear (Image credit: Alamy)

Jean-Philippe Mateta returned to action at the weekend, following the horrific ear injury he sustained in a collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in the previous round of the FA Cup, and he has been Mr Reliable for Palace away from Selhurst Park in recent months.

The towering French striker has scored 12 Premier League goals this term, six of them on the road, including braces in 2-0 victories at West Ham and Manchester United in January and February respectively.

Playing in a protective mask, Mateta didn’t look afraid to get stuck in against Fulham last time out, and at 7.5m he’s a fairly affordable attacking option in FPL – if you’re not among the 6.6% of managers who already own the 27-year-old.

Southampton have lost their last nine home Premier League games, conceding an average of 3.4 goals in the process. As such, Mateta must fancy his chances of filling his boots at St Mary’s.

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring Crystal Palace's first goal in the FA Cup quarter-final match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 March, 2025.

Eberechi Eze scored one goal and assisted another for Crystal Palace against Fulham (Image credit: Alamy)

The same goes for his teammate Eberechi Eze, who has just enjoyed one of the most memorable weeks of his career.

After scoring his first England goal in the 3-0 win over Latvia, Eze produced a man-of-the-match performance to help Palace into the last four of the Cup, breaking the deadlock with a stunning solo effort from outside the box, before providing a great cross for Ismaila Sarr to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Costing 6.7m, Eze has to be worth considering – especially as he’s classed as a midfielder, not a forward, in FPL, meaning he earns more points for goals and assists.

The aforementioned Sarr is also a man in form, with four goals in his last four appearances in league and cup, and the Senegal international, who, like Eze, falls under the midfielder umbrella for FPL purposes, can be yours for a cool 5.7m.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 30 is 18:15 BST on Tuesday, 1 April.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

