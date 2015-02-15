Pulis switching styles again as West Brom boss

Pulis took Stoke City to the Premier League before keeping them competitive in the top-flight for five seasons with a rigid defence and direct approach.

After departing the Britannia Stadium, Pulis was drafted in by Crystal Palace last term - and a proficient counter-attacking approach took the London club to safety in stunning fashion, having picked up just four points under predecessor Ian Holloway.

Now he has arrived at The Hawthorns, where West Brom hope he can once again be a catalyst for survival after a spell of struggle with Alan Irvine.

Though often labelled as a proponent of a physical style of play, Pulis believes he has displayed an ability to switch up tactics previously - highlighting a partnership between strikers Brown Ideye and Saido Berahino as crucial to his hopes of striking the perfect balance at West Brom.

Pulis said: "This is a different team with different qualities to the one I worked with at Palace and at Stoke.

"At Palace, for example, we had pace down the sides but we don't have that here.

"We have other qualities such as trickery and we've got 'Bobby' [Ideye] and Berahino working as a partnership.

"But it is all about adapting to the strengths we have and we are still working on that."