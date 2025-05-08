Marco Silva has agreed shock Fulham exit: report

Marco is said to be leaving Fulham

Marco Silva has agreed terms with another club, three games before the end of the season.

This is Silva's fourth season in charge at Craven Cottage, and the West Londoners sit 11th in the table with their chance of playing European football all but extinguished now after three defeats in their last four.

Silva has been linked during the season with Tottenham Hotspur – but now appears to have agreed an exit elsewhere.

Marco Silva looks to be leaving Fulham, having agreed a move elsewhere

Fulham owner Shahid Khan may have to look for a replacement for Silva

Marco Silva took over Fulham in 2021 and has been a unanimous success.

The Portuguese led the Whites to promotion in his first season in charge, winning the Championship title and has not just taken the club up the table but adapted to the losses of Aleksandr Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha to keep his side comfortably battling for top-half finishes.

Silva's faced adversity at Fulham

But now, the 47-year-old looks set to follow Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia, as per a report from Arriyadiyah.

As relayed by the Mail, Silva has agreed to take over at Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup next month and is waiting on the Saudi Pro League side's decision between him and another candidate.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mail adds that the Fulham boss turned down “a mega £40million offer to manage Al-Ahli for two years” in 2023, with TalkSPORT adding that his stalling on signing a new contract at the Cottage is due to this interest from the Middle East.

Despite this interest, however, Sky Sports have debunked the claims, saying, “Marco Silva is totally focused on Fulham and the Premier League despite interest from Al Hilal.”

Al-Hilal are apparently also speaking to Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

Simone Inzaghi is another option for Al-Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that there are other clubs interested in Silva, too, with Juventus linked earlier this season after the Portuguese's impressive tenure in the capital.

Fulham face Silva's former club Everton this weekend as Premier League action returns.