QPR accept FA charge over Austin disallowed goal

The London club have been fined £20,000 for the incident, which relates to their players' reaction to Charlie Austin's disallowed goal at Loftus Road on November 8.

Austin fired home from outside the penalty area in the eighth minute, only for referee Mike Dean to rule the effort out.

The official correctly ruled that Joe Hart had hit the ball with his standing foot before mis-kicking to Austin from a free-kick, and the goalkeeper's failure to kick the ball directly out of his area meant a re-take was necessary,

QPR went on to claim the lead on two occasions, through Austin and a Martin Demichelis own goal, only to be denied victory due to Sergio Aguero's brace.

A statement from the FA on Monday read: "Queens Park Rangers have been fined £20,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge and accepting the standard penalty.

"The charge for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the eighth minute of the game was in relation to the game against Manchester City on 8 November 2014."