QPR see off Blackburn to end two-match losing streak

QPR returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, beating Blackburn 4-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nahki Wells’ seventh goal of the season put them ahead after half an hour and Ebere Eze doubled their lead early in the second half.

Blackburn were given hope by Bradley Dack’s 57th-minute penalty but Bright Osayi-Samuel restored Rangers’ two-goal advantage three minutes later.

And substitute Jordan Hugill sealed a resounding Rangers win by heading home Ryan Manning’s cross with 13 minutes remaining. Adam Armstrong netted a late consolation for Rovers, who were well beaten.

It was the response boss Mark Warburton wanted after back-to-back defeats, before which the R’s had won their previous four Sky Bet Championship matches.

QPR’s emphasis on keeping possession – and moving the ball sideways or backwards in order to do so if necessary – contributed to an uneventful start to the game and some tetchiness among the home fans.

But Rangers’ patience was rewarded when a move built from their own half led to the opening goal.

Ryan Manning collected Ilias Chair’s pass and sent in a left-wing cross which Osayi-Samuel climbed above Amari’i Bell to head back to Wells, who volleyed into the far corner from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Bell had been brought on to replace Rovers defender Greg Cunningham, who was taken off after 16 minutes with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Another slick Rangers move led to their second goal, scored four minutes after the interval.

Manning beautifully exchanged passes with Chair before releasing Eze, who skipped through Derrick Williams’ half-hearted challenge and slotted past keeper Christian Walton.

Warburton’s side have youthful exuberance and can be great to watch going forward, but they have been guilty of lapses at the back this season – they are yet to keep a clean sheet – and their shortcomings were evident again.

A couple of minutes after Rovers had a goal disallowed for offside after Williams had touched in Lewis Holtby’s low cross, Yoann Barbet brought down Dack, who tucked away the resulting free-kick.

But Rangers quickly hit back through Osayi-Samuel, just as Warburton was about to take him off. Josh Scowen pulled the ball back from the right and Osayi-Samuel turned away from Darragh Lenihan before applying the finish.

Hugill missed a decent chance before eventually finding the net, the on-loan West Ham striker’s sixth goal of the campaign.

Armstrong pulled one back after being set up by Elliott Bennett’s low cross with four minutes remaining but it was too little too late.