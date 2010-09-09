Quito hold Estudiantes to seal Supercup

The Ecuadorean played the final as holders of the Copa Sudamericana, the South American equivalent to the Europa League.

Estudiantes qualified as last year's winners of the Libertadores Cup, the continent's champions' league, a title they have already relinquished this year to Brazil's Internacional.

It is LDU's third international trophy in two years after they won the Libertadores Cup in 2008.

The match at Quilmes in Buenos Aires was one-sided but Estudiantes were unable to breach the LDU defence.

In the first leg, LDU's Argentine striker Hernan Barcos scored both goals that ultimately won them the title.

