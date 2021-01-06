Quiz! Can you name every opponent Jose Mourinho has faced in a cup final?

Five minutes on the clock to name the 19 clubs from Jose Mourinho's last 27 competition finals.

Jose Mourinho has guided Tottenham to the 2020/21 EFL Cup Final. It will be the 28th time in the last 20 years that the Portuguese manager has gone into a final with the chance to lift silverware at the end of it.

During spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, Mourinho has a reputation as a trophy-winning specialist – even if his approach is not as lauded (or successful) as it once was.

He's picked up Champions Leagues and Europa Leagues, as well as domestic competitions in every country he's managed in.

And while there's been a few cases of close-but-no-cigar – 10 of the 27 occasions have been losses – the odds are still in his favour once it comes to cup final day.

And yes, Jose, we're including super cups. We know you count them.

