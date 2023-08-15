Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream, match preview and kick-off time for the Super Cup

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream and match preview, Wednesday 16 August, 8pm BST

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester City vs Sevilla Super Cup live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Sevilla is being shown for free on Servus in Austria, and TNT Sports in the UK. Away from home for the game? Use a VPN to watch the Super Cup with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester City complete an historic treble last season by winning the Champions League on June 10, when they beat Inter Milan in the final courtesy of a winning Rodri goal. Making their first appearance in the Super Cup, Manchester City will be facing a side well-accustomed to the traditional European curtain-raiser.

Indeed, Sevilla have played in six Super Cups before, with the game in Greece against City set to be their seventh. They overcame Roma 4-1 on penalties in Budapest to win the Europa League, following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

This is the eighth Anglo-Spanish fixture in the Super Cup, with England having four victories in those previous seven contests to Spain's three.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Referee

Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

Fourth Official: Espen Eskås (NOR)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Assistant VARs: Eric Wattellier (FRA), Fedayi San (SUI)

Stadium

Manchester City vs Sevilla will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, which has a capacity of 33,334.

Olympiacos play their home matches at the ground, and in 1971 it hosted the European Winners' Cup final between Chelsea and Real Madrid, which the former won 2-1.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Sevilla kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 16 August in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

A free stream is also available in Austria on Servus TV.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch the Super Cup from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for the Super Cup, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Super Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Super Cup TV rights

• UK: TNT Sports has all the rights to the Super Cup.

• USA: CBS, Paramount+ and fuboTV are the places to watch the Super Cup.

• Canada: The way to watch the Super Cup is DAZN.

• Australia: Stan Sport will screen the Super Cup.