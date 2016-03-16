Rabiot reveals Gerrard inspiration

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard served as an inspiration to him during his childhood.

Gerrard made over 700 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool during his time at the club, inspiring them to Champions League glory in 2005 and the FA Cup a year later in two memorable individual performances.

And Rabiot hopes to achieve similar success with PSG.

"I admired Gerrard during my childhood," the 20-year-old said during a Q&A session on Twitter.

"I admired him for everything he has done at Liverpool. I can only hope of achieving the same at PSG.

"Gerrard is the only player I ever really wanted to play with. He really was an inspiration to me.

"My favourite number is number eight, because it's Gerrard's number. Plus it is a midfielder's number."

PSG saw off Chelsea to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Rabiot now hopes they will be paired with either Wolfsburg or Manchester City during Friday's draw.

"The best opponent we could face in the quarter-finals are Wolfsburg or Manchester City," he added.

"Barcelona would be the worst possible opponent."