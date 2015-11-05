Rahman: Chelsea players fighting for Mourinho

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has stressed the players are still fully behind Jose Mourinho in the wake of their 2-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Mourinho's position at Stamford Bridge has come under scrutiny following a disappointing start to the season, with reports of dressing room unrest emerging the build-up to the midweek European encounter.

Willian's late free-kick ultimately spared the Premier League champions' blushes as they ended a run of four games without a win, and Baba has stressed the players are ready to fight for their boss.

"There is a sense of relief and happiness and everyone is smiling. The game was tight and the win was very good for the team and for the fans and we are all happy," Baba told the official Chelsea website after the Dynamo win.

"We play for the manager and for the club and we just want to fight for the club, and now we are looking to take this form into the Premier League.

"I don’t think the criticism has much effect on the players because the manager tells us what to do and everyone believes in the manager and we are doing what he tells us."

Baba joined Chelsea from Augsburg ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and he is pleased with how things have gone for him at Stamford Bridge so far.

"I felt the togetherness the first day I came here and the guys received me very well. As you can see on the pitch, when a goal is scored we are together," he added.

"They are saying I did well and I should keep it up and improve. I am doing quite good but I think I have to improve my game and we will see what happens."