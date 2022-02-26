Raith remain in play-off places after latest stalemate

Draw specialists Raith preserved their Scottish Championship play-off place following a goalless draw at home to Partick.

Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half, with Stephen Hendrie foiled from close range early in the game.

The veteran stopper also saved well to deny Ross Docherty and Alex Jakubiak, with Sam Stanton firing a shot wide for Raith in between.

Dario Zanatta shot straight at Partick keeper Jamie Sneddon after the break before Brian Graham put his effort just over the bar and Hendrie was thwarted by MacDonald again.

A sixth draw in eight games extended Raith’s winless run to 10 while Partick remain a point and a place behind in fifth.