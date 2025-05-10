Quiz! Can you name every side to reach the Championship play-offs?
We want every club to have played in the second tier play-offs since they were introduced in 1986/87
We've got play-off fever, it's burning in our brain. We've got play-off fever, it's driving us insane.
And as such, this edition of the FourFourTwo quiz takes a Championship play-off theme.
Or the Division One play-offs, as they were called before that. Or the Second Division play-offs, as they were called before that.
Second tier, is what we're basically saying. All the semi-finalists ever. Go go go.
You have an ten minutes to remember the 156 sides to have featured at any stage of the second-tier play-offs since 1986/87, including this season's semi-finalists - though you'll be glad to hear that number includes sides who made it in more than once.
