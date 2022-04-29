Raith Rovers miss out on play-offs after Kilmarnock draw

By published

York City v Middlesbrough – Pre-Season Friendly – Bootham Crescent
(Image credit: Nigel French)

Ollie Shaw cancelled out Aidan Connolly’s opener as Raith Rovers’ slim chances of reaching the play-offs were ended following a 1-1 cinch Championship draw against Kilmarnock at Stark’s Park.

The home side took the lead on the half-hour mark when Connolly fired Rovers ahead – via a deflection – for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

The league champions equalised four minutes after the break as Shaw lifted the ball over Jamie MacDonald – moments after he was initially denied by the goalkeeper – to almost-certainly put the play-offs out of reach for the hosts.

Connolly hit the crossbar as Raith looked to steal victory at the death but Kilmarnock held on for a share of the spoils.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff