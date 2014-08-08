Ramsey aims to emulate Lampard and Gerrard

Ramsey struck 16 times in all competitions for the London club last season, easily his best haul since his move from Cardiff City in 2008.

The last of those goals was also arguably Arsenal's most important in nine years, as Ramsey burst into the box in extra-time in the FA Cup Final to score the winner against Hull City and ensure Arsenal secured their first major trophy since 2005.

Just like Lampard in the 2009 FA Cup Final and Gerrard in the 2005 UEFA Champions League decider, Ramsey produced the goods when it mattered most and the Welshman wants to become Arsenal's answer to the famous English midfield duo for years to come.

"I see myself as that midfielder who can score goals for Arsenal and I think that's important," Ramsey told The Telegraph on Thursday.

"It's proven over the years to be important for successful sides to have goal-scoring midfielders and, hopefully, I'll do the same this season.

"The likes of Gerrard and Lampard have done it for many years on a consistent basis and that will be my aim now to do that.

"I've always felt I'd be a goal-scoring midfielder. Before my serious injury, I had broken into the team and scored a few goals. I've always believed in my ability to do that and I've always been in goal-scoring situations.

"But I haven't been as composed as I was last season. I just felt like I had a lot more time in front of goal, whereas in the past I rushed a few decisions and shots that I made."

Arsenal will return to Wembley on Sunday for the Community Shield against Manchester City and the Wales international is determined to start the new season on a high note.

"Our season starts on Sunday and we'll be going out to win the game," he said.

"It will be a good marker because we let ourselves down last year against the bigger teams. If we improve on that this season, we'll have a great chance [to win the Premier League] and we'll be right there at the end."