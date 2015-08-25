Ramsey calls for technology to help officials

Aaron Ramsey has called for the introduction of video technology after the midfielder wrongly had a goal disallowed for offside against Liverpool which cost Arsenal victory.

Ramsey thought he had put Arsene Wenger's side in front when he slotted home after only 10 minutes of Monday's Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the 24-year-old's effort was ruled out despite replays showing he was onside and the Wales international believes the powers that be should follow the lead of rugby by utilising technology.

"I thought I held my run a bit, I thought I was onside, but I obviously took a glance over to make sure and saw the flag was up," said the former Cardiff City man.

"The replays suggest I was onside; it should have stood – but obviously the linesman thought it was offside.

"At the end of the day we should have been 1-0 up. To look at a video for 20 seconds would have maybe changed the outcome of the game.

"I think we could take a leaf out of rugby – they do it really well. You see it on the screens, they go off for 20 seconds and they get the decision right in the end.

"We tried to push for the goal, but it didn't quite happen. A few times they went on the counterattack and you need all your players to perform on a night like that."

Arsenal's failure to score was the fifth time in their last six top-flight matches on home soil in which they have drawn a blank.