Arsenal in talks to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo: report

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past week

Arsenal are preparing for a major summer recruitment drive as they look to make a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Injures derailed Arsenal's season with lack of sufficient depth in attacking areas leaving them with makeshift striker Mikel Merino and inexperienced Ethan Nwaneri in a crucial point of the season.

Their need for reinforcements has lead them to Real Madrid's Rodrygo, with the Brazilian somewhat sidelined at the Bernabeu since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Deal for Rodrygo is difficult for Arsenal, but 'ON'

Rodrygo celebrating at the Bernabeu (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has missed Real Madrid's last four games in LaLiga has he struggles to overcome an illness, and reports emerged that he was ready to quit the Spanish capital this summer.

He has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season, but the expected arrival of Xabi Alonso and the dynamic of the squad may lead to him leaving.

Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe celebrating may not be all that it seems (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears that Arsenal will be front of the queue should any move materialise.

Reliable transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg has said that the Gunners are 'seriously considering' a transfer for the 24-year-old, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now.

He suggested that talks between the two clubs have already begun, and Arsenal are 'exploring all options for a possible transfer.'

It won't come cheap, with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at €100 million, and a release clause in his contract being set at €1 billion according to the BBC. His contract runs till 2028 as well, so it will take a significant fee to take him out of that.

Rodrygo in action for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal had had Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams on their radar but it appears Real Madrid may view his reported €58 million release clause as too good to turn down.

The only way they would activate this though, is by letting a star player leave and it appears that the most likely would be Rodrygo. It is believed his favoured position is actually on the left-wing, but Vinicius Jr and Mbappe both also enjoy occupying this area of the pitch.

There was very high hopes for Real Madrid's attacking superstars after a 2-0 Super Cup win in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it would represent a major coup for Arsenal. Rodrygo would most likely play off the left-hand side, and would be an immediate upgrade on both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard – but despite the links, it's early days and actually, new sporting director Andrea Berta is still laying down the foundations for summer moves.

FourFourTwo understands that Berta has made exploratory contacts over several players in order to avoid another late-window push for a second-choice target.

It appears one of Arsenal's major targets this summer is also a striker, but should they be unsuccessful in their attempts to sign one, Rodrygo would be able to fill that void incredibly effectively.