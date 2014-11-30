Ramsey wants Arsenal to maintain momentum

A second-half header from Danny Welbeck gave Arsenal a 1-0 away win at The Hawthorns on Saturday, a result that followed a 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The north London club's back-to-back triumphs represent a strong response to last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and, with two games in the space of four days versus Southampton and Stoke City on the horizon, Ramsey knows the upcoming week will be key to Arsenal's hopes of a successful domestic campaign.

"Even though there was pressure, we played well against Man United and just built on that," Ramsey said.

"We won in midweek against Dortmund and carried on and got back to winning ways in the league, so hopefully we can continue this run now.

"It was important to build on midweek and keep this run going and it is nice to win again.

"It was never going to be easy with the quick turnaround but we did well, we dug in and got the three points."