Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid star, Rodrygo.

The Gunners have made it clear their plans to strengthen this summer, with Martin Zubimendi said to be on his way to the Emirates from Real Sociedad in the coming weeks. A new centre forward has also been touted as a required area to look at.

Bidding to finally end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title, Mikel Arteta may have also found his man to take his side to the next level, after years and years of coming up short.

Rodrygo is edging closer to a Bernabeu exit

Xabi Alonso may have no place in his team for Rodrygo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without Martin Odegaard in the side, Arsenal look like a different team. The problem remains in midfield, given Declan Rice's limitations at present: the England international loves to burst forward and carry the ball through the lines, but is restricted by needing to cover.

Thomas Partey's form last season helped the Gunners flow better, but when their creative players were out of the side, or injured, it really showed. Squad depth noted, it seems Arteta and his team have now worked well to resolve those issues this summer

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is pivotal to the way his side play (Image credit: Alamy)

Spanish outlet Cadena SER have claimed that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is now 'on his way out' of the club, after becoming disillusioned with the role he will play moving forward in the future.

After Xabi Alonso's arrival, it is clear that changes are approaching for the Spanish giants, with Rodrygo questioning his future. His entourage are said to be 'exploring' a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal leading the race for his signature at present.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A fee of €90million (£76.7million) is the required sale price Los Blancos wants to achieve, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham also named as interested parties in the report.

It is also noted that Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono are 'ahead of him in the new manager's system, with Alonso set to implement wholesale changes at the Bernebau in the upcoming campaign.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any deal would reportedly stretch across the whole summer, but Rodrygo is a player Arsenal boss Arteta is a fan of, given his directness. It is currently unknown whether the Gunners will prioritise a move for the Brazil international over their willingness for a new forward.

FourFourTwo understands that Rodrygo tops the list of wingers that the Gunners want this summer, with Anthony Gordon close behind.