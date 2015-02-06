Ramsey: We enjoy the stick we get at White Hart Lane

The Welshman will face the Gunners' arch rivals on Saturday lunchtime aiming to win there for the first time, after missing last season's 1-0 victory with a thigh injury.

That was Arsenal's first league win at White Hart Lane since September 2007, but Ramsey insists the testing atmosphere is one Arsene Wenger's side will thrive on.

"It's one of the games we most look forward to of course," says the midfielder, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo. "It's a great atmosphere and one where we know we'll be in for a lot of stick. But you enjoy playing in it and being a part of it.

"We've been quite strong at home and they've been quite strong at home in these sorts of games. It's just one of those things.

"But I believe we have enough quality this time, and we're more streetwise going in believing that we can get something out of it."

Both sides head into the clash in good form, with Tottenham unbeaten in their last six home league games and hunting a fourth win in five overall. Arsenal go in search of back-to-back away victories for the first time this season, but have won their last five games in all competitions without conceding.

Ramsey concedes Spurs have improved as the season has worn on, but believes Arsenal should fear no one amid their own purple patch.

"I think we're in a good place at the moment," says the 24-year-old. "We're in good form and they're in good form, so it's got all the ingredients to be a very exciting derby and one that us players are looking forward to. I'm confident.

"Spurs have definitely turned a corner from earlier in the season. They've been a threat going forward and have some players in good form at the moment – Harry Kane has been getting all the goals and had a terrific start to the season, and Christian Eriksen has been very influential in the way that they play – so we're looking to try to limit them.

Normally if we keep a clean sheet we have a very good opportunity of winning the game

"But we've kept a load of clean sheets recently, and we create chances. Normally if we keep a clean sheet we have a very good opportunity of winning the game."

Though Mikel Arteta and Jack Wilshere remain sidelined, Mesut Ozil's return from injury has given Arsenal boss Wenger more options in midfield ahead of the trip.

Ramsey's first-team spot is not in doubt alongside Francis Coquelin, but the Welshman says a fight for places is healthy as the Gunners target an assault on three fronts before the season's end.

"I think it's important to keep players on their toes and it's great to have a squad where there's so much competition," he says. "It's something I definitely relish, and so I'm happy to have that. I can get get forward and back, so I'm one who can get up and down the pitch. I'm not a player who likes to be restricted to sit in or be in the hole, so the role I have now is perfect."