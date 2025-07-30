Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live streams: How to watch North London derby pre-season friendly as Viktor Gyokeres debut possible

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club last week from Sporting Lisbon

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in Hong Kong as the two North London sides go head-to-head in this potentially mouthwatering pre-season clash.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his debut for the Gunners, and below, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can tune in...

Arsenal vs Tottenham key information • Date: Thursday 31 July 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 21.30pm HKT • Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon • TV & Streaming: Arsenal.com & SpursPlay • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Mikel Arteta seems to have finally gotten his man with Gyokeres joining from Sporting Lisbon after a drawn-out summer transfer saga.

The talented Sweden international could still make his debut against Spurs in Hong Kong, with the Gunners boss admitting his new addition will be assessed.

Spurs and Thomas Frank will have been gutted to have missed out on the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White after he signed a new deal at Nottingham Forest recently.

The Lilywhites have beaten Reading before drawing against both Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town so far this summer.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Arsenal.com

In the UK, the North London derby, played in Hong Kong, will be available on two separate streaming platforms for fans to tune in.

Arsenal.com is available to watch the game for just £4.99 when you purchase an 'Early Bird' PPV package. If you miss the deadline, a pre-season pass for all of Arsenal's games is then available for £14.99 on the club's official website.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on SpursPlay

Alternatively, for those of you with an affiliation to Spurs, the Lilywhites' own official platform 'SpursPlay' is also showing the game live on Thursday lunchtime here in the UK.

A standard SpursPlay subscription costs £45 annually, while Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members receive a discounted rate of £35 per year.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Spurs for free?

It doesn't look like you can watch Arsenal vs Spurs for free, with both clubs honing in on the streaming and TV rights for this pre-season clash.

Fear not, YouTube highlights will be available on both Arsenal and Tottenham's official platforms after the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Spurs is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

