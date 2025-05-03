It took a brave man to antagonise the likes of Billy Bremner and company at Leeds United in the 1970s.

But former Rangers midfielder Alfie Conn was not your run-of-the-mill player and when he arrived at Tottenham in 1974, it soon became clear that Spurs had someone special in their ranks.

His full debut in January 1975 couldn’t have gone better. Away to Newcastle and needing a win, Spurs were 4-0 up by half-time and ended up winning 5-2, Conn scoring a hat-trick. “My dad and grandad came down from Glasgow and I went back up with them afterwards,” he recalls to FourFourTwo.

The day Alfie Conn antagonised Leeds United

Conn had joined Spurs from Rangers in 1974 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We all had a few drinks on the train trip back. When the ticket inspector came round, my grandad said we were celebrating my hat-trick and then ended up taking over his duties!”

Conn soon established himself as a fans’ favourite, taking over the King of White Hart Lane honour from Alan Gilzean. “I couldn’t believe it the first time I heard it – that sort of thing makes your chest stick out,” he says. “I got on great with the fans. I still think of Tottenham as my club.”

Reigning Division One champions Leeds were not afraid to get stuck in

But a run of eight defeats from nine during the run-in meant that Spurs needed to win their final game of the season to survive. That game was against reigning champions Leeds United, who had just seen off Barcelona to reach the final of the European Cup and had almost signed Conn as a teenager.

Jimmy Armfield’s men will have wished they did, as Conn pulled the strings and was the architect of three Spurs goals that put the hosts in control of the match.

Then he sat on the ball to taunt Bremner, Hunter & Co. What was going through his mind?

“Nothing!” he chuckles. “I don’t know why I did that. But as soon as I looked round and saw big Pat Jennings shaking his head, I thought, ‘What have I done?’

Conn in action during the 1973 Scottish Cup Final for Rangers against Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Leeds players suddenly turned it on. It was a relegation battle for us and I could have been the villain rather than the hero. Luckily we won 4-2 [Conn scored the fourth] and stayed up.

“I thought I’d better apologise to the Leeds players,” he adds. And how was that received?

“I don’t know – I popped my head around the dressing room door, said, ‘Sorry, lads’ and got out as quickly as I could!”

‘What’s It All About? The Alfie Conn Story’ by Jeff Holmes is available now