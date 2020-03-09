Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara hoping to silence Europa League doubters

Glen Kamara hopes to silence more doubters when Rangers take on Bayer Leverkusen after halting their poor run.

Rangers secured their first win in four domestic matches and their first clean sheet on the road in Scotland since before Christmas after Ryan Kent’s deflected strike edged them past Ross County in Dingwall.

The performance was far from polished as County passed up three decent second-half chances but Kamara was just happy to get back to winning ways ahead of a challenging week with Celtic visiting Ibrox three days after Thursday’s Europa League first leg.

“It is a huge week for the club but it is one we are all looking forward to,” the Finland international said.

“Now we want to deliver good performances. Some people write us off in Europe and they don’t expect us to get results so hopefully we can prove them wrong.”

Kamara admitted proving the critics wrong was partly the motivation as Rangers bounced back from consecutive defeats against Hearts and Hamilton.

“Going on from the results we have had recently there was pressure on us in this game,” the former Dundee midfielder said.

“We just had to stay focused and get the win and we have done that. Hopefully this result can silence some of our critics and we can go and build on it now.

“We had a talk after the Hamilton game about things. All the boys and staff were there and we wanted to get a win and we have.

“It is important everyone sticks together when things are tough.

“Now we want to keep delivering on the pitch for the rest of the season.”