Ranieri pleased with response to Liverpool loss

Leicester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after being held at home by Manchester City, but Claudio Ranieri reflected on a spirited response to the Boxing Day loss at Liverpool.

The Foxes were beaten 1-0 at Anfield and drew a blank again on Tuesday, with the visitors enjoying the better of the match at the King Power Stadium, though Ranieri's men had chances of their own.

A share of the spoils left Leicester second at the end of 2015, only behind Arsenal on goal difference, and Ranieri was quick to point to the fact that more glamorous clubs are trailing in their wake.

"I think we made a very good match," Ranieri told BT Sport. "It was difficult. We played well, we created some chances. I wanted to see how my players responded after the Liverpool defeat and they responded well.

"Every match is difficult for us. This league is very crazy...nobody wants to win the league. It's very strange.

"We're the basement and the other teams are a villa with a swimming pool. It's not easy for us, but we want to fight with everybody.

"It's a miracle what we're doing. I'd love this to continue, but it's not easy. I'd like my players to continue to fight like today. It's fantastic.

"I can only say well done to our players and our fans are unbelievable, they support us and they push us."

Leicester host AFC Bournemouth on January 2 before back-to-back matches against Tottenham in the FA Cup and the league.