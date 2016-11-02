Ranieri 'satisfied' with draw in Copenhagen

Claudio Ranieri described his satisfaction after seeing Leicester City battle to a goalless draw at Copenhagen in the Champions League.

While the result brought an end to the Foxes' 100 per cent record in the competition and delayed their passage through to the next round, they were made to work hard for what their manager feels is a positive point against the Danish champions.

A fine Kasper Schmeichel save in the closing minutes kept Andreas Cornelius and Copenhagen out, leaving Ranieri reflecting on an altogether positive day's work.

"[Copenhagen] started well, which we were expecting," he said. "We changed to a 4-4-2 [formation] in the second half and we were better.

"It's a good point against a good team away from home, and I'm satisfied. They wanted to make a lot of crosses that we did well to stop, and Kasper Schmeichel made a big save at the end.

"It was better from us in the second half, but we just couldn't make the last pass. There were some fantastic duels in the air."

Despite dropping points, Leicester remain top of Group G with 10 points, but Ranieri is keen for his players not to rest on their laurels.

"Ten points is good, but it's not enough," he added. "Porto are close [three points] behind us. We have our destiny in our hands and we go to Brugge next."