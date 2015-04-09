Real to appeal Ronaldo booking against Rayo

The Portugal captain was cautioned by Mario Melero for a perceived dive early in the second half during a challenge from Antonio Amaya in the penalty area.

Ronaldo was booked for simulation despite appearing to be fouled by the Rayo defender, a decision Real coach Carlo Ancelotti labelled "incredible".

"Real Madrid will appeal the yellow card that Cristiano received in the game against Rayo in Vallecas," the club tweeted on Thursday.

As it stands, Ronaldo will be suspended for the visit of Eibar on Saturday.