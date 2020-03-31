Juventus News and Features
The 10 highest international football goalscorers of all time
Posted
Cristiano Ronaldo Who is the highest men's international goalscorer of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo has only one left to beat...
Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Mark White
FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...
8 out of work managers who could return whenever this season ends
By Mark White
Premier League The football dole queue is packed with names – but these bosses might get another crack when football returns
Best right-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Ed McCambridge
FFT100 Right-back is of the most rapidly evolving positions in football, here we take a look at the ten best in the business
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?
Posted
Football quiz You get no points for Alex Hunter - but from FIFA 11 to FIFA 20, who do EA rate as the best players on Earth every year?
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Posted
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
In the mag: Ronaldo's landmark record, Football League Top 50, Bruno Fernandes, Podolski and more
By Gregg Davies
FourFourTwo Get your hands on the May 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Wednesday, April 1
Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?
Posted
Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?
'Not a normal person' - Benatia on former Juventus teammate Ronaldo
By Tom Seymour
Juventus Benatia recalls a time when both he and Ronaldo were unused substitutes at Juventus and what his teammate did at 11pm.
