Cristiano Ronaldo in fit of rage in Saudi Arabia - after elbowing opponent and threatening to PUNCH referee

Cristiano Ronaldo let his emotions get the better of him on Monday night during a cup game against Al-Hilal, with the Portuguese legend elbowing an opponent before threatening to throw a punch at the referee.

With Al-Nassr 2-0 down in the 86th minute of the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo let his frustration get the better of him when he elbowed Ali Al Bulayhi twice in his chest. The Al-Hilal defender fell to the floor, with referee Mohammed Khaled Al-Hoaish subsequently brandishing a red card to the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo, clearly still raging at the incident, raised his fist as the referee turned his back on him, in what seemed like a threat to throw a punch.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo almost tried to punch Referee with the ball after he got sent off with the Red Card

The 39-year-old refrained from doing so, eventually walking off the pitch as the game entered the final few minutes. He did sarcastically clap the crowd, however, clearly incensed at something else that had happened during the game.

Despite having a man less, Al-Nassr managed to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time through Sadio Mane, though it didn't prove enough for the Saudi side to reach the final of the Cup.

Goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom helped Al-Hilal take the game beyond the reach of Ronaldo's team, meaning they'll now face Al-Ittihad in the final of the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo was sent off in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Ronaldo's first sending off in Saudi Arabia since completing his move there last January, this isn't the first time he has been left angry during a match. During a game against Al-Shabab, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner produced an "obscene gesture" in response to fans chanting Lionel Messi's name, while he also clashed in an argument with former Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson, too.

The defeat also means that Ronaldo's wait for a trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on, with Al-Hilal currently 12 points clear of Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. They've also been knocked out of the Asian Champions League by UAE side Al-Ain on penalties in the quarter-finals, though they're still in the running for the domestic King's Cup.

