Cristiano Ronaldo in fit of rage in Saudi Arabia - after elbowing opponent and threatening to PUNCH referee

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a torrid time on Monday night - and things nearly went a whole lot worse after raising his fist at the referee

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Super Cup Semi-Final match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on April 08, 2024. (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo let his emotions get the better of him on Monday night during a cup game against Al-Hilal, with the Portuguese legend elbowing an opponent before threatening to throw a punch at the referee.

With Al-Nassr 2-0 down in the 86th minute of the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo let his frustration get the better of him when he elbowed Ali Al Bulayhi twice in his chest. The Al-Hilal defender fell to the floor, with referee Mohammed Khaled Al-Hoaish subsequently brandishing a red card to the Portuguese forward.

