Euro 2024: The players with the most appearances at the European Championship

Most players would give anything just to play at one European Championship – but these guys have all played at multiple editions of the tournaments, and played a lot.

Here, FourFourTwo takes you through all 19 players to have made 15 or more appearances at the Euros.

And the slightly crazy thing is... Some of them will almost certainly add to their totals at Euro 2024.

The most Euros appearances: 15 – Nani (Portugal), Thomas Muller (Germany), David Silva (Spain), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Hugo Lloris (France), Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Sergio Ramos (Image credit: Alamy)

On 15 European Championship appearances, we have three winners, one runner-up, and two players yet to reach the final.

David Silva and Sergio Ramos were both part of the Spain side which made history by winning back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012, while Nani starred as Portugal triumphed at Euro 2016 – beating hosts France, captained by Hugo Lloris, in the final.

Germany duo Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, meanwhile, have both appeared at three Euros but never gone beyond the last four. Will that change as their country hosts the tournament this time around?

16 appearances – Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands), Jordi Alba (Spain), Lilian Thuram (France), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Rui Patricio (Portugal)

Lilian Thuram (Image credit: Alamy)

Can you spot the odd one out here? No? It's legendary Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, a veteran of 16 Euros appearances across three editions (2000, 2004 and 2008) but never a finalist.

In fact, the other five players all reached a European Championship final and won it – Lilian Thuram with France in 2000; Jordi Alba with Spain in 2012; Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas with Spain in 2008 and 2012; and Rui Patricio with Portugal in 2016.

Now 36, Patricio is still in the national squad – and, while no longer number one between the sticks for his country, there's always a chance he could add to that tally of 16 games.

17 appearances – Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Gianluigi Buffon (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Gianluigi Buffon represented Italy at all four Euros from 2004 to 2016, reaching the final in 2012.

Giorgio Chiellini, one of the greatest defenders of all time and Buffon's Azzurri and Juventus teammate for many years, went one better: he captained his nation to victory at Euro 2020, earning one of his last caps in the final.

18 appearances – Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Image credit: Alamy)

Now winding down his career with Fenerbahce in Turkey, Leonardo Bonucci probably won't add to his 18 European Championship outings – but he made sure to mark the last of them in style, scoring the equaliser as Italy fought back to beat England in the final of Euro 2020.

German midfield great Bastian Schweinsteiger racked up the same number of appearances in the competition but never got his hands on the trophy, coming closest when he finished as a runner-up in 2008.

19 appearances – Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Pepe (Portugal)

Pepe (Image credit: Alamy)

Around one in six of Joao Moutinho's career appearances have been for his country: the veteran midfielder racked up 146 Portugal caps between 2005 and 2022, featuring at four Euros and lifting the trophy in 2016.

As for Pepe, he's still adding to his tally of international games at the age of 41 – and, as vice-captain, the centre-back who's now been playing professionally for 22 years is set to be in the Portuguese squad for Euro 2024.

25 appearances – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Alamy)

He's already the only player to have appeared in five European Championships, and Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make that six at Euro 2024.

This will also be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's fourth Euros as Portugal skipper, having captained his country to victory in 2016 and to the semi-finals in 2012.

