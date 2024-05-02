Euro 2024: The players with the most appearances at the European Championship

By Tom Hancock
published

Which stars have got the most Euros games under their belts?

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
(Image credit: Alamy)

Most players would give anything just to play at one European Championship – but these guys have all played at multiple editions of the tournaments, and played a lot.

Here, FourFourTwo takes you through all 19 players to have made 15 or more appearances at the Euros.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...