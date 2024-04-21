Jude Bellingham emulates Cristiano Ronaldo with winner for Real Madrid after Barcelona are controversially denied El Clasico goal

Jude Bellingham did something not achieved by a Real Madrid player since club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as he hit a second El Clasico winner of the season against Barcelona on Sunday.

Bellingham, who is in his debut season at Real Madrid, struck twice as Los Blancos came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montjuic back in October – including a winner in added time in his first-ever Clasico clash.

And the 20-year-old was there again in added time on Sunday night to fire in a powerful left-footed shot in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side and all but wrap up LaLiga as Los Blancos opened up an 11-point lead over Barça at the top of the table.

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona had led twice at the Santiago Bernabeu through Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez, but Xavi's side were pegged back by a Vinicius Junior penalty and then a Lucas Vaquez effort in the second half.

Barça thought they had gone 2-1 up as Lamine Yamal looked to have turned in a Raphinha corner, but the effort was not given as Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin cleared from behind his line and the officials decided it was not a goal.

Surprisingly for such a strong league, there is no goal-line technology in LaLiga and therefore there was no way to prove conclusively that the ball had completely crossed the line.

Bellingham went on to win it in added time and although his rate has dropped off since his spectacular start to the season, his strike on Sunday was his 21st of the campaign in all competitions.

With it, he became the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014/15 to score in both league fixtures of a season for Real Madrid against Barcelona.

More significantly, Madrid move 11 points clear at the top of LaLiga with just six rounds remaining and Barcelona are now just two ahead of third-placed Girona.

