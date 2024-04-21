Jude Bellingham emulates Cristiano Ronaldo with winner for Real Madrid after Barcelona are controversially denied El Clasico goal

By Ben Hayward
published

Jude Bellingham scored a second El Clasico winner for Real Madrid as Barcelona were controversially at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham celebrates after his winner for Real Madrid against Barcelona in El Clasico in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham did something not achieved by a Real Madrid player since club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as he hit a second El Clasico winner of the season against Barcelona on Sunday.

Bellingham, who is in his debut season at Real Madrid, struck twice as Los Blancos came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montjuic back in October – including a winner in added time in his first-ever Clasico clash.

