Redknapp: QPR's road woes more than bad luck

Redknapp's men have lost all of their Premier League trips this term, scoring just three goals away from home - most recently slumping to a 3-1 defeat at Everton on Monday.

While he defended his side's output and claimed Everton were "edgy" at times, Redknapp conceded there was more to their woes on the road than bad luck.

"Of course it is [more than just bad luck], yeah," Redknapp told a news conference.

"If I was managing Chelsea, we wouldn't have lost eight games away would we?

"It's been difficult, we've had tough away games. It's hard... we come up from the Championship along with Burnley and Leicester.

"It's difficult for six or seven or eight teams that are going to be down there [at the bottom] but our home form has been good."

Redknapp lamented a lack of attacking options at his disposal, claiming Bobby Zamora - who scored a consolation goal for the London club - and Eduardo Vargas were his only strikers.

"You want to make changes tonight, I've got two strikers on my books. Very difficult," he said.

"I've got Bobby Zamora and the little boy Vargas, who normally plays wide. It's very difficult, we're short in certain areas."

Redknapp also keenly defended his side, claiming they were always a threat to stun the Goodison Park fans despite a turnover and a free-kick conceded leading to the opening two goals for Everton.

"The first goal, we give the ball away cheaply. A great strike from a fantastic young player, Ross Barkley, but it took a deflection - it certainly changed the direction of the ball," Redknapp said.

"And then the second one, we give a silly free-kick away, and another deflection and we're 2-0 down at half-time. I didn't think we deserved that at all.

"Even at half-time, I thought if we could come and score, at 2-1, I felt the pressure would be on them.

"Even when we got to 3-1 with 10 minutes to go, you could sense they [Everton] weren't exactly full of confidence."

Redknapp also defended QPR's supporters, when asked if he felt their away form had affected attendances.

"No, I understand it's nearly Christmas and we're playing up in Liverpool on a Monday night. Would you travel up?" he responded in the news conference.

"No, it's not the away form - they're as good as gold, our supporters. They'd follow us anywhere.

"But how many'd you expect to slap up here tonight? People go to work on a Monday."

Redknapp said the absence of Steven Caulker was due to the defender's failure to recover from a concussion suffered in their 2-0 win over Burnley on December 6.