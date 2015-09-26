Remy hails 'aggressive' Costa

Chelsea forward Loic Remy says Diego Costa is "aggressive in a good way" and says he relishes from playing alongside the Spain international.

Costa was hit with a three-game ban by the Football Association (FA) for striking Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the Premier League champions' 2-0 win last weekend.

But Remy - who is vying to start Chelsea's meeting with Newcastle on Saturday in place of his suspended team-mate - says Costa's aggressive streak is a positive aspect of his game.

"Diego is really a good finisher," Remy told Sky Sports. "He is a bit aggressive in a good way.

"[Radamel] Falcao as well, technically with the ball is really good. He can keep the ball.

"Me, I am more of a runner. We have different characteristics and that is good because the manager has the choice to manage the way he wants."

The former QPR striker says he learns from training alongside Costa on a daily basis and claims he has a very different nature away from the pitch.

"Diego is the kind of player who can switch on during the game and that's a good thing because outside the pitch, he is such a funny guy and joking all the time," Remy continued.

"He is a different person on the pitch, but I think he is really passionate and that's why he is like this. He never gives up and I think he is a very talented player.

"Off the pitch and in the dressing room, he is always doing cheeky things everywhere. For me, I am really happy and pleased to play with this kind of player.

"You learn a lot next to him. He is a striker, as I am, so I try to take an example from him and from Falcao as well."