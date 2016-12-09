Reus '100 per cent different' on comeback
Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus says he feels stronger than ever after recovering from an adductor injury.
Marco Reus says he feels '100 per cent different' after making a stunning comeback from injury for Borussia Dortmund.
Reus missed the first three months of the season due to an adductor injury, but returned with a bang in Dortmund's record-breaking 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in the Champions League.
The Germany attacker has had a hand in nine goals in just four games this term, including a late equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure top spot in their European group from Real Madrid.
Having sat on the sidelines since the DFB-Pokal final last season, missing Euro 2016 and a chunk of this season, Reus said a period of reflection and change has benefitted him.
"I had lots of time to think about what I can change," he is quoted by Bild.
"Gaining more muscles is a part of that. I feel 100 per cent different now."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.