Reus '100 per cent different' on comeback

Marco Reus says he feels '100 per cent different' after making a stunning comeback from injury for Borussia Dortmund.

Reus missed the first three months of the season due to an adductor injury, but returned with a bang in Dortmund's record-breaking 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in the Champions League.

The Germany attacker has had a hand in nine goals in just four games this term, including a late equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure top spot in their European group from Real Madrid.

Having sat on the sidelines since the DFB-Pokal final last season, missing Euro 2016 and a chunk of this season, Reus said a period of reflection and change has benefitted him.

"I had lots of time to think about what I can change," he is quoted by Bild.

"Gaining more muscles is a part of that. I feel 100 per cent different now."