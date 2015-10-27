Richards charged with improper conduct

Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has been hit with an improper conduct charge by the Football Association.

Tempers flared between Richards and Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez towards the end of the first half of Saturday's game at Villa Park, with Fernandez seen pushing his head towards the former Manchester City man.

While the FA have determined that neither player should face violent conduct charges over that incident, they are set to punish Richards over an altercation which took place in the tunnel following Villa's 2-1 defeat.

"Aston Villa's Micah Richards has been charged with improper conduct following an incident which occurred in the tunnel at the end of the game against Swansea City on Saturday [24 October 2015]," read an FA statement.

"He has until 6pm on Thursday [29 October 2015] to reply.

"The FA referred a coming together involving Richards and Swansea's Federico Fernandez in the 30th minute which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video to the three former elite referee panel.

"On this occasion, the panel did not find that either player had committed an act of violent conduct, therefore, no further action will be taken."

Tim Sherwood, who was sacked as Villa manager after the defeat, believes Fernandez was lucky not to receive a red card.

"The ref has to send him [Fernandez] off," he said afterwards. "He will probably get done but it doesn't help us out.

"He stuck his head into Micah."

Richards has made 11 appearances for Villa in all competitions so far this season.