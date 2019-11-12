Robertson and McTominay among Scotland withdrawals

Captain Andy Robertson is among a trio of withdrawals ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

The Liverpool left-back is out of Steve Clarke’s squad along with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Celtic attacker Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie of Derby have been called up for the game in Cyprus on Saturday and the clash with Kazakhstan at Hampden Park next Tuesday.

Scotland squad update:— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2019

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper pulled out of the squad on Monday morning with a slight groin tear.

McTominay’s withdrawal was expected after he suffered an ankle injury close to the end of United’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Scots sit fourth in Group I with nine points from eight games and have no chance of qualifying via the traditional method.

However, they are assured of a place in the play-offs, which take place in March and offer an alternative route to what would be their first appearance in a major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France.