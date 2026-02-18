England have announced their Under-16 squad for February fixtures - and Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri will be delighted

Ethan Nwaneri is on loan at Marseille

England Under-16s manager Barry Lewtas has confirmed his squad for a mid-season trip to Turkey, where they will play a trio of matches in Antalya.

Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri, currently on loan in Ligue 1 with managerless Marseille, has cause to celebrate. His younger brother, Emerson Nwaneri, has been included in the 22-man squad.

Lewtas' team will play Denmark, France and Spain at the Emirhan Sport Complex in the last week of February and the younger Nwaneri is one of two Arsenal players making the trip.

Emerson Nwaneri has been called up for England Under-16s

Emerson Nwaneri in action for England Under-16s at St George's Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

15-year-old Emerson has played Under-21 football for Arsenal but scored in the Gunners' Under-18 North London derby defeat against Tottenham Hotspur this week.

He made his England Under-16 debut in December, impressing against the Netherlands at St George's Park, and is developing a reputation among Arsenal supporters for rising through the ranks in the footsteps of his older brother.

A post shared by Emerson Nwaneri (@emerson_nwaneri) A photo posted by on

Ethan Nwaneri's England representative journey began at Under-16 level in 2022. Still just 18 years old, the Marseille loanee has also played for his country at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-21 levels.

He signed a new contract with Arsenal last summer but was loaned to Marseille in the name of playing time in the January transfer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nwaneri's younger brother has been selected by Lewtas along with Arsenal teammate Mishel Nduka, also 15, who joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic last year.

The squad also includes three players each from Manchester City and Liverpool, four from Chelsea, and two each from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Southampton are also represented in the 22.

The younger Nwaneri has been lauded for his versatility, which allows him to play primarily as an attacking midfielder but also as a central striker or on the flank, even as a full-back on occasion.

Emerson Nwaneri made his England Under-16 debut in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewtas was appointed as the manager of England's Under-16 side in August 2025 after leaving his role as a professional development phase coach at Liverpool, which saw him take charge of the club's Under-21 side.

He had spent more than a decade with Liverpool, winning the FA Youth Cup as the manager of the Under-18s in 2018-19.

His young Lions will start their February schedule with a game against Denmark on Saturday, February 21 before fixtures against Spain on Monday, February 23 and France on Thursday, February 26.