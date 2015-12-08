Robin handed Troyes survival task

Claude Robin is the new coach of Ligue 1 side Troyes - the former academy director confirmed as Jean-Marc Furlan's successor on Tuesday.

Furlan's second spell in charge of the club came to an end last week following a difficult start to life back in the top flight, with Troyes bottom of Ligue 1 after 17 matches.

Robin takes over after Troyes picked up just their sixth point of the season on Saturday against Reims, having previously taken the reigns in Ligue 2 after Ludovic Batelli's departure in 2009.

The 55-year-old's first test comes against fellow strugglers Bastia on Saturday.